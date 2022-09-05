Before he joined Manchester City, Erling Haaland was on the radar of a number of other European powerhouses, including Bayern Munich. The Norwegian, however, revealed he didn't like how the Bavarians treated Robert Lewandowski.

A few months back, Erling Haaland was the most sought-after striker in Europe. Having caught world soccer's eye with his prolific tenure at Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian star looked ready to start a new challenge this summer.

Manchester City moved fast and secured his services for a reported $66 million, triggering the release clause that became active this summer. Previously, Haaland had been linked with other European giants.

Bayern Munich were understood to be seriously interested in him given that Robert Lewandowski was about to enter the final season of his contract and looked ready to leave. Haaland, however, sympathized with the Pole striker.

Erling Haaland didn't like how Bayern treated Robert Lewandowski

"Bayern Munich interested in signing me? They already had Lewandowski and they were interested in signing me. If I try to imagine how Lewandowski thinks... I don't know how many goals and titles he has achieved for the club," Haaland said in the Haaland: The Big Decision documentary of Viaplay.

"Then I do actually feel a little sorry for him. At the same time, it's a chance for him to take the next step in his career. It feels disrespectful, but at the same time it is an opportunity for him."

Lewandowski's contract with Bayern was set to expire in 2023, but he pushed hard to leave this summer. Bayern were reluctant to let him leave, but eventually gave in and sold him to Barcelona for $49.50 million.

Haaland has a fair point. Lewandowski recorded an impressive 344 goals in 375 appearances for Bayern, so things could have certainly ended better than they did. To make matters worse, Lewy is set to revisit the Bavarians this year in the Champions League group stage.