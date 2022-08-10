Estudiantes LP take on Athletico Paranaense at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in Buenos Aires for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Estudiantes LP vs Athletico Paranaense: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg

Estudiantes LP and Athletico Paranaense meet in a Quarter-finals Second Leg game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in Buenos Aires. The home team is one of three non-brazilian soccer teams in this stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Estudiantes LP after a relatively easy path through the group stage where they qualified with another Argentine team to the Round of 16 without much problem. In the round of 16 they won against a brazilian team, Fortaleza, 4-1 on aggregate.

Athletico Paranaense were not the top team in Group B but the second spot of the standings was enough for them to reach the Round of 16 to play Libertad which in the end was a tough round against the Paraguayan side.

Estudiantes LP vs Athletico Paranaense: Date

Estudiantes LP and Athletico Paranaense play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg on Thursday, August 11 at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in Buenos Aires. The home team already knows what it's like to win against brazilian teams, but the visitors have an efficient offensive attack.

Estudiantes LP vs Athletico Paranaense: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Estudiantes LP vs Athletico Paranaense at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg, Estudiantes LP and Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in Buenos Aires on Thursday, August 11, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS