The Goodison Park went wild on Wednesday night when Alex Iwobi gave Everton a dramatic victory over Newcastle at the death. Frank Lampard was so enthusiastic that he broke his hand during the goal celebration.

Everton are having a hard time in the 2021-22 Premier League. The departure of Carlo Ancelotti in the offseason for a second stint at Real Madrid has certainly been tough for the Toffees, who have suffered a decline since the Italian left.

The Merseyside club has shockingly decided to fill the managerial vacancy by appointing Rafael Benitez, former head coach of lifelong rivals Liverpool. A controversial hire from the very beginning, the Spanish boss would eventually be fired shortly after as the team started to flirt with relegation.

Frank Lampard took charge later but it's been a tough start for him as well. Before the Newcastle game on Wednesday night, Everton had lost on five out of six games (W1) under the Chelsea icon and were tied with Watford, who are 18th with 22 points. That's why the late win over the Magpies sparked wild reactions at Goodison Park which resulted in a broken hand for Lampard.

Lampard 'breaks' hand celebrating Everton's last-minute winner vs Newcastle

After four defeats in a row, the Newcastle match was a must-win for the Toffees. It looked like they would have to settle with a sour, goalless draw at home. 14 minutes minutes were added at stoppage time after a fan tied his neck to a post and a lengthy VAR review that resulted in Allan's red card, creating even more drama as the final whistle drew near.

However, things would take a huge twist at the 99th minute when Alex Iwobi gave the hosts the edge, producing an electric reaction on the stands and the Everton dugout, where Lampard may have gone too far in his celebration.

"I've broken my hand in the celebrations," Lampard told Prime Video, as quoted by The Sun. "My bones must be going soft, I don't remember the moment. I didn't realise at the time but as the game carried on I was a bit sore and shaky. But I don't care - I'll take it for three points."