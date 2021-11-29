Everton take on Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool for a Matchweek 14 game at the 2021 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Everton vs Liverpool: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Premier League

Everton and Liverpool meet in a game for the Matchweek 14 at the 2021 Premier League. This game will take place at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Home team need a win to survive. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Everton are desperate for a win as they have lost four of the last five games against Watford, Wolves, Manchester City and Brentford. Everton's only recent positive result was a 0-0 draw against Tottenham.

Liverpool won Matchweek 13 against Southampton 4-0 at home, that was the team's eighth win this season. So far Liverpool are in the 3rd spot of the table with 28 points. After this game they play against Wolves on the road.

Everton vs Liverpool: Date

Everton and Liverpool play for the 2021 Premier League on Wednesday, December 1 at Goodison Park in Liverpool. The home team is unlikely to win against the visitors, as the home team is allowing an average of 1.54 goals per game and the away offense is scoring 3.00 goals per game.

Everton vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Everton vs Liverpool at the 2021 Premier League

This game for the 2021 Premier League, Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park in Liverpool on Wednesday, December 1, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options avaialbe in the US are NBCSN, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO