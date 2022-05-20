The most expensive card of Erling Haaland in Sorare suffered a steep decline this week. The 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign is over, but it could be interesting for those who would like to collect this NFT sport card.

With more than 240 officially licensed clubs and thousands of NFT sports cards of professional soccer players, Sorare became the favorite fantasy football game of many people around the globe.

Users who play Sorare can sell or purchase soccer cards of their favorite players, while they can create as many teams as they want as long as they are composed by five cards, with at least one player per position.

Given that the competitions are based on how each player performs in the real world, managers often target the best players on Earth. That makes Erling Haaland one of the most popular players in this game, but the value of his most expensive card is worth much less than it was a week ago. Click here to know more about Sorare.

NFT Sports Cards: Value of Haaland's most expensive Sorare card drops 59%

In Sorare, there is only one Unique card per player and season, which is why they're usually the most difficult cards to get, and also the most expensive. With the Bundesliga campaign already over, the value of Haaland's Unique card of the 2021-22 season dropped 59%.

Last week, Haaland's card was priced at €1,036,295. Now, it is worth €609,500. Haaland will no longer player for Borussia Dortmund next season, as he decided to make a blockbuster move to Manchester City. Still, his cards will always have value for collection.