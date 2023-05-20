Fiji U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Fiji U-20 and Slovakia U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan. Two teams that are about to play their second world cup. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Fiji U-20 vs Slovakia U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Fiji hope that this tournament will serve to break a current losing streak that they have had since last year, also this will be the second time that their U-20 team plays in a World Cup.

Slovakia haven’t played in a U-20 World Cup since 2003, most of the current squad players play in local leagues but among the forwards is Leo Sauer who plays for Feyenoord.

Fiji U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: Kick-Off Time

Fiji U-20 and Slovakia U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Saturday, May 20 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM May 21

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM May 21

Slovakia: 11:00 PM

Fiji: 9:00 AM May 21

United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM May 21

United States: 5:00 PM

Fiji U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 2

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo