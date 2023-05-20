Fiji U-20 and Slovakia U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan. Two teams that are about to play their second world cup. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Fiji hope that this tournament will serve to break a current losing streak that they have had since last year, also this will be the second time that their U-20 team plays in a World Cup.
Slovakia haven’t played in a U-20 World Cup since 2003, most of the current squad players play in local leagues but among the forwards is Leo Sauer who plays for Feyenoord.
Fiji U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: Kick-Off Time
Fiji U-20 and Slovakia U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Saturday, May 20 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 AM May 21
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM May 21
Slovakia: 11:00 PM
Fiji: 9:00 AM May 21
United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM May 21
United States: 5:00 PM
Fiji U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 2
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo