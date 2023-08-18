Leagues Cup is not a new tournament in fact it has been played twice before under a different format. On those two occasions the title was won by Liga MX sides, Cruz Azul and Leon.

That will change on Saturday as an MLS team will win the Leagues Cup as the match is between Nashville SC and Inter Miami. Lionel Messi has the possibility of winning the first ever title for Inter Miami and his first in the United States.

Emmanuel Gigliotti, who now plays for Nacional of Uruguay, joked on his Instagram feed by uploading a story of Leon’s 2021 triumph over the Seattle Sounders.

Emmanuel Gigliotti “trolls” Lionel Messi

On the Instagram story, Emmanuel Gigliotti “challenges” Messi with “this weekend you can catch up to me”. The 36-year-old Argentine was having fun and like the entire world focusing on what could be a historic day in Nashville on Saturday evening.

Gigliotti scored a goal in the final against the Sounders in 2021, it was his only goal of the tournament in the 3-2 final. Gigliotti has had an extensive career playing for various clubs including Leon, Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo, he also had stops in Colombia, Italy, China, and now Uruguay.