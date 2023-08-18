It took one whole month but finally Lionel Messi spoke to the media in a press conference setting on Thursday. The only time Messi had spoken before was after his first match against Cruz Azul, where he scored a marvelous last minute free kick to win the game for the MLS side.

The Inter Miami star spoke about many issues from his family’s adaptation to Miami, playing on turf, and the prospects of winning the first title for the club.

Then Messi did private 5-minute interviews with many of the media members on hand, one of which was with Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald who asked him about his famous Marvel character goal celebrations.

Lionel Messi on the reason he celebrates doing Marvel characters

“My three kids are still on vacation and haven’t started school yet, so every night we watch superhero movies. They came up with the idea and told me that whenever I have a game and score a goal, I do a superhero celebration. But I only do them for home games, when the kids are here, near me, so we can share those moments.”

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will go for it all on Saturday evening against Nashville SC as the team searches for their first ever title. Inter Miami has already qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup next season for finishing at least second in the Leagues Cup.