Al Nassr will face off against Al Khaleej for the 2023/2024 King Cup semifinal. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are eager to advance to the final as they take on Al Khaleej in the semi-finals of the 2023/2024 King Cup. This all-encompassing guide provides in-depth details about the match, encompassing its venue and various viewing options, whether through televised broadcasts or available live streaming services in your area.

Considering that the Saudi Pro League appears to be an almost unattainable goal, barring a significant stumble for Al Hilal, the King Cup emerges as the most viable target for Al Nassr this season, and they are determined not to let it slip away. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s squad understands that only two victories stand between them and the title, and they are prepared to exert maximum effort to secure them.

Recent history favors them: just last weekend, they emerged victorious against this very opponent on Matchday 29 with a 1-0 win. Nonetheless, for Al Khaleej, this represents their sole opportunity to claim silverware this season, and thus they will undoubtedly strive to succeed.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Australia: 5:00 AM (May 2)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (May 2)

Canada: 2:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 2)

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (May 2)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Fabio Martins of Al-Khaleej FC – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV 2 Asia

International: Shahid

Malaysia: SPOTV 2 Asia

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

United Kingdom: DAZN, DAZN1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports