Whenever a player retires, all the rumors talk about a possible replacement for him. In this case, with Gonzalo Higuain ending his career soon, a former Manchester United legend has identified Cristiano Ronaldo as the best option to take his place.

An era has come to an end with Gonzalo Higuain's retirement. Now, there is a space to fill in Inter Miami and a surprise could come soon. A former Manchester United legend has identified the perfect replacement for the Argentinian striker: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gonzalo Higuaín announced that he will end his career once the 2022 MLS season finishes for Inter Miami. He will be remembered as one of the top Argentinian forwards in recent years, with a remarkable run with Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he is not having a great time at Manchester United. He has failed to earn a spot in Erik ten Hag's starting XI, so he could be moving in the winter transfer window to a place where he could play more.

Report: David Beckham wants Cristiano Ronaldo to join Inter Miami in January

David Beckham is one of the biggest players in Manchester United's history. He is now Inter Miami's owner, so he is trying to get the best pieces for the team to succeed in the MLS.

Since Major League Soccer was born, the teams are always trying to add some of the biggest stars in soccer. Now, Inter Miami wants Cristiano Ronaldo and are very keen to sign him in the next transfer window.

According to The Sun, David Beckham has reached Cristiano Ronaldo to convince him to move to the United Stated next winter. Reports say that Inter Miami will offer $33 million to Manchester United for the Portuguese forward.

During the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to exit the Red Devils to sign with a Champions League team, but he was unable to. That condition would be the only one that is preventing a move outside Europe, per reports.

In the twilight of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Champions League football, but it seems like those teams are not interested in him. A move to the MLS would certainly make him the best paid in the league, with still some years to shine and help any squad to succeed.