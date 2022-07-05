The former Brazilian national team star has not played a professional match since 2020 after being found guilty of rape in an Italian court.

Robinho once dazzled millions of soccer fans around the world with his explosive charges down the middle or the wings and his incredible dribbling skills. The now 38-year-old played for Santos, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and AC Milan among others, it was during his time with AC Milan that Robinho’s troubles started.

After his stint in Italy Robinho’s career began to flatline, with poor spells in China, Turkey, and his native Brazil. He last signed with Santos of Brazil in 2020 but never played a match instead had to face charges of rape in Italy for which he was found guilty of and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Italy does not extradite Brazilian citizens and that is the hold up for Robinho to return to Italy and head straight to jail. The incident occurred in 2013 when Robinho and various other people raped a woman that was 23 years of age at the time in a night club.

Robinho yells at Brazilian reporters

The “announcement” that Robinho had indeed retired from the sport was made in an aggressive manner as UOL Esporte reporters tried to ask Robinho a question to which the two time LaLiga winner lashed out: "I do not play anymore! Leave me alone. I don't want to give any interview. If you can leave me and my family alone, I would really appreciate it! You were asking about Santos. Santos has always been and will always be my home. Isn't there a more important person to talk about?"

“I do not play anymore! I don't post my life on the internet, and you keep talking about me. There are many people wanting to give an interview, it appears. I just want you to leave me alone” Robinho ended trying to elude the cameras.

There may still be a warrant for the Brazilian’s arrest issued in all of the European Union, the victim’s lawyer stated, “The sentence must be carried out. Brazil is a great country and I hope it knows how to deal with this situation. If it were in Italy, I would go to prison."