France U17 takes on Saudi Arabia U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with both sides looking to build momentum in the group stage. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

France U17 vs Saudi Arabia U17: Match Summary Match France U17 vs. Saudi Arabia U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch France U17 vs Saudi Arabia U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Soccer Plus.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch France U17 vs Saudi Arabia U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch France U17 vs Saudi Arabia U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France U17 heads into this match after a 3-1 win over Haiti U17 on November 19, a result that showed scoring depth and control for large stretches of the game.

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Saudi Arabia U17, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after falling 2-3 to Uruguay U17 on the same date, a defeat that puts extra pressure on this next outing. A win here would go a long way toward steadying their group stage campaign.

What time is the France U17 vs Saudi Arabia U17 match?

The France U17 vs Saudi Arabia U17 match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 8:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:30 AM

Central Time (CT): 7:30 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:30 AM