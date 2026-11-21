Juventus hosts Venezia FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin for 2026-27 Serie A action, with both sides looking to build on recent form. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Juventus vs Venezia FC: Match Summary Match Juventus vs. Venezia FC Tournament 2026-27 Serie A Date Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time 6:30 AM ET / 3:30 AM PT TV Channels UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch Juventus vs Venezia FC in the USA

UNIVERSO carries the match on TV for viewers in the USA. The broadcast is in Spanish.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo or UNIVERSO NOW.

Can I watch Juventus vs Venezia FC for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Juventus vs Venezia FC for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Juventus sits eighth in Serie A with 18 points from 11 matches. They drew 2-2 with Fiorentina on November 8, then beat AZ 2-1 and Napoli 2-0 in their two matches before that. The results have kept them in touch with the upper half of the table.

Venezia FC comes into the match in 19th place with 6 points from 11 games. A 2-1 win over Udinese on November 6 snapped a run of two straight losses, 0-1 to Como and 0-2 to Inter. Every point matters for them as they try to climb out of the relegation zone.

In their last 10 meetings, Juventus has won 7 and Venezia FC have not won any, with 3 draws. Their most recent meeting was on May 25, 2025: Venezia FC 2-3 Juventus.

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Juventus vs Venezia FC: Predicted Lineups

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Zeki Celik, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumi; Nick Woltemade, Weston McKennie, Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Juan Cabal, Kerim Alajbegovic; Randal Kolo Muani.

Venezia FC (3-5-2): Filip Stankovic; Redouane Halhal, Matias Moreno, Juan Jesus; Antoine Hainaut, Simon Sohm, Gianluca Busio, Kike Perez, Pasquale Mazzocchi; John Yeboah, Akor Adams.

What time is the Juventus vs Venezia FC match?

The Juventus vs Venezia FC match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 6:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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