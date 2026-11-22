|Barcelona vs Villarreal: Match Summary
|Match
|Barcelona vs. Villarreal
|Tournament
|2026-27 LaLiga
|Date
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|Time
|8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT
|TV Channels
|ESPN Deportes
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ESPN+
How to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal in the USA
ESPN Deportes carries the match on TV in the USA.
Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo and ESPN+.
Can I watch Barcelona vs Villarreal for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch Barcelona vs Villarreal for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Barcelona leads LaLiga with 33 points from 12 games. The team has won its last three matches, beating Atlético 2-1, Villa 3-0, and Alavés 6-1, and comes into this one with momentum on their side.
Villarreal sits ninth with 15 points from 12 games. Their recent form has been mixed: a 2-0 win over Getafe came after a 0-6 loss to Paris SG and a 0-1 defeat to Espanyol. A result at Camp Nou would mark a significant step for their season.
Barcelona leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on February 28, 2026: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal.
Barcelona vs Villarreal: Predicted Lineups
Barcelona (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Brian Farinas Perez, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi.
Villarreal (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Carlos Macia, Santi Comesana, Pape Gueye; Tajon Buchanan, Georges Mikautadze, Alberto Moleiro.
What time is the Barcelona vs Villarreal match?
The Barcelona vs Villarreal match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 8:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 AM
- Central Time (CT): 7:00 AM
- Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 AM
- Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 AM