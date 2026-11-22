Barcelona hosts Villarreal at Camp Nou in LaLiga action, with the home side sitting atop the table and looking to build on a strong run of form. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Match Summary Match Barcelona vs. Villarreal Tournament 2026-27 LaLiga Date Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+

How to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal in the USA

ESPN Deportes carries the match on TV in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo and ESPN+.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Villarreal for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Barcelona vs Villarreal for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona leads LaLiga with 33 points from 12 games. The team has won its last three matches, beating Atlético 2-1, Villa 3-0, and Alavés 6-1, and comes into this one with momentum on their side.

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Villarreal sits ninth with 15 points from 12 games. Their recent form has been mixed: a 2-0 win over Getafe came after a 0-6 loss to Paris SG and a 0-1 defeat to Espanyol. A result at Camp Nou would mark a significant step for their season.

Barcelona leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on February 28, 2026: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Brian Farinas Perez, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi.

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Villarreal (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Carlos Macia, Santi Comesana, Pape Gueye; Tajon Buchanan, Georges Mikautadze, Alberto Moleiro.

What time is the Barcelona vs Villarreal match?

The Barcelona vs Villarreal match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 8:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 7:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 AM