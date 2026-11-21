Tigres host Club America in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura in a Clasico Regiomontano-sized fixture between two of the league’s biggest clubs, with both sides looking to steady their campaigns. Neither team arrives with much cushion in form, which adds weight to the result. Here are the predicted lineups for this one.

Víctor Vucetich sets Tigres up in a 4-2-3-1, with Nahuel Guzmán behind a back line of Jesús Garza, Rafael Guerrero, Alan Franco and Mauro Laínez. César Araújo and Fernando Gorriarán sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking band of Juan Francisco Brunetta, Diego Sánchez and Diego Laínez behind lone striker Guillermo Martínez. The predicted XI is missing six players through absence, including Jesús Angulo, Rômulo and Marco Farfán, which strips depth from midfield and the wide areas and puts more creative weight on Brunetta and the Laínez brothers. Tigres’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Nahuel Guzmán; Jesús Garza, Rafael Guerrero, Alan Franco, Mauro Laínez; Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Francisco Brunetta, César Araújo; Diego Sánchez, Guillermo Martínez, Diego Laínez.

Guillermo Almada also lines Club America up in a 4-2-3-1, with Luis Malagón in goal behind Kevin Álvarez, Santiago Bueno, Santiago Ramos Mingo and Cristián Borja. Israel Reyes and Alan Cervantes anchor the midfield, with Carlos Álvarez, Alex Zendejas and Óscar Perea supporting Henry Martín up top. Club America are without five players, including Brian Rodríguez, Víctor Dávila and Raphael Veiga, which reduces their attacking rotation options and places added responsibility on Zendejas and Martín to carry the final third. Club America’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagón; Kevin Álvarez, Santiago Bueno, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Cristián Borja; Israel Reyes, Carlos Álvarez, Alan Cervantes; Alex Zendejas, Henry Martín, Óscar Perea.

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How does Tigres arrive for the game vs Club America?

Tigres have lost their last two outings, falling 2-3 to Cruz Azul on November 8 and 0-3 to Pachuca on October 31. Before that stretch they drew 1-1 with Pumas UNAM on October 25, so they have not won in three matches. A home game against Club America is a chance for Tigres to halt the slide and settle their position in the table.

How does Club America arrive for the game vs Tigres?

Club America have not lost in their last three matches, but they also have not won, drawing 2-2 with Pumas UNAM on November 8, 2-2 with Toluca on November 1, and 1-1 with Tijuana de Caliente on October 29. That run of draws has kept them unbeaten while also stalling their momentum. A result at Tigres would help Club America turn that run of draws into real progress.