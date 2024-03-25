France vs Chile: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 26, 2024

An intriguing friendly match is on the cards as the current world runners-up, France, square off against the formidable Conmebol team, Chile. Delve into the nuances of this upcoming clash, including options for viewers to tune in via television broadcasts or live streaming services available in their respective countries.

France endured a significant setback in this FIFA Matchday, falling 2-0 to Germany despite being considered favorites to win the game. While it’s fortunate that this defeat occurred in a friendly, allowing time for necessary team adjustments, it still serves as a wake-up call for the squad.

On a positive note, France will promptly have the chance to implement these adjustments as they take on Chile in their upcoming friendly match. Despite Chilean’s sluggish start in the Conmebol qualifiers, their recent 3-0 victory over Albania indicates a resurgence in form. With both teams eyeing success in continental competitions, this fixture promises to be an intriguing test for both sides.

France vs Chile: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 27)

Canada: 4:00 PM

Chile: 5:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 27)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 27)

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

France vs Chile: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

Chile: Star+, Chilevision

France: TF1 Molotov

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Indonesia: Vision+, OK TV

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Xtra 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus.