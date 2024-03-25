Germany vs Netherlands: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 26, 2024

Germany and the Netherlands are set to square off in this intriguing international friendly, serving as a crucial preparation for Euro 2024. Delve into the specifics of this upcoming showdown, including options for viewers to catch the action via television broadcasts or live streaming services available in their respective countries.

Germany’s recent triumph over the world runners-up, France, with a convincing 2-0 victory, has injected a surge of confidence into the team. With their sights set on upcoming challenges, Germany’s players are riding high on this morale boost as they continue their preparations for future competitions.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands demonstrated their strength on the field with a resounding 4-0 victory over Scotland. This commanding performance reaffirmed their status as a formidable opponent in the international soccer arena. The Dutch team’s cohesion and skill were on full display, leaving no doubt about their capabilities as they gear up for further tests ahead.

Germany vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 27)

Canada: 3:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 27)

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 27)

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Germany vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: RTL+, RTL

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka

Netherlands: NPO 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com