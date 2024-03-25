Germany and the Netherlands are set to square off in this intriguing international friendly, serving as a crucial preparation for Euro 2024. Delve into the specifics of this upcoming showdown, including options for viewers to catch the action via television broadcasts or live streaming services available in their respective countries.
Germany’s recent triumph over the world runners-up, France, with a convincing 2-0 victory, has injected a surge of confidence into the team. With their sights set on upcoming challenges, Germany’s players are riding high on this morale boost as they continue their preparations for future competitions.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands demonstrated their strength on the field with a resounding 4-0 victory over Scotland. This commanding performance reaffirmed their status as a formidable opponent in the international soccer arena. The Dutch team’s cohesion and skill were on full display, leaving no doubt about their capabilities as they gear up for further tests ahead.
Germany vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (March 27)
Canada: 3:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 27)
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 27)
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Germany vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: RTL+, RTL
Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Netherlands: NPO 1
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com