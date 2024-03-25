An intriguing friendly match is on the horizon as England and Belgium collide in preparation for Euro 2024. Explore the details of this upcoming showdown, including options for viewers to catch the action via television broadcasts or live streaming services available in their respective countries.
[Watch England vs Belgium for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Amidst the array of captivating friendly matches lined up for this FIFA Matchday, this particular encounter undeniably shines as one of the highlights. Both teams are primed to contend in the imminent Euro 2024 tournament. England flaunt a promising lineup of youthful and skilled players, elevating their status as formidable contenders for tournament glory.
Despite a recent setback in a match against Brazil, they are resolute in their determination to rebound from the defeat. Meanwhile, Belgium steps onto the field fresh from a draw against Ireland, a result that left many questions unanswered. Now facing a formidable opponent like England, they are driven to display their true potential and prove their mettle on the pitch.
England vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (March 27)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 3:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 27)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
England vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: The Unite
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Indonesia: Sportstars, Vision+
Ireland: Channel 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5
United Kingdom: Channel 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX