England vs Belgium: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 26, 2024

An intriguing friendly match is on the horizon as England and Belgium collide in preparation for Euro 2024. Explore the details of this upcoming showdown, including options for viewers to catch the action via television broadcasts or live streaming services available in their respective countries.

[Watch England vs Belgium for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Amidst the array of captivating friendly matches lined up for this FIFA Matchday, this particular encounter undeniably shines as one of the highlights. Both teams are primed to contend in the imminent Euro 2024 tournament. England flaunt a promising lineup of youthful and skilled players, elevating their status as formidable contenders for tournament glory.

Despite a recent setback in a match against Brazil, they are resolute in their determination to rebound from the defeat. Meanwhile, Belgium steps onto the field fresh from a draw against Ireland, a result that left many questions unanswered. Now facing a formidable opponent like England, they are driven to display their true potential and prove their mettle on the pitch.

England vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 27)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

England vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: The Unite

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Indonesia: Sportstars, Vision+

Ireland: Channel 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5

United Kingdom: Channel 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX