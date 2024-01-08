The soccer community mourns the loss of one of its true icons. German legend Franz Beckenbauer passed away on Monday at the age of 78, which led to touching tributes from all over the planet. Pele‘s official profile also dedicated an emotional message to the former defender, who shared the field with ‘O Rei’ at the New York Cosmos.

“They were much more than good friends. King Pelé called Beckenbauer his brother. Team partners, when they played together for the New York Cosmos, the two legends nurtured a beautiful and rare friendship throughout their lives. This is a difficult farewell for anyone who loves football. However, we hope it will be a beautiful reunion in heaven. Thanks for everything, Beckenbauer,” the social media post read.

Beckenbauer and Pele spent the sunset years of their respective careers in the Big Apple in the 1970s. Even though they only played in 20 NASL games together – with 16 wins – they managed to celebrate the 1977 Soccer Bowl title.

What Beckenbauer said about Pele after O Rei’s death

The Germany icon had also written a heartfelt letter following Pele’s passing in December 2022. In his tribute, Beckenbauer said The King was the reason he moved to the US, explaining how quickly they bonded.

“Football has lost the greatest in its history today – and I have lost a unique friend. Born in Três Corações, Pelé had three hearts: for football, for his family and for all people. One who played with the stars and always stayed grounded. I went to the USA in 1977 because I really wanted to play in a team with Pelé at Cosmos New York. That time alongside him was one of the greatest experiences of my career. We won the US championship at the first attempt and Pelé called me his brother. That was an unimaginable honour for me. Football will always be yours, my friend! You will always remain. Thank you for your game, O Rei!,” Beckenbauer wrote in a social media post on December 29, 2022.

Widely regarded as the best defender of all time, Beckenbauer became an icon both for Bayern Munich and the German national team. ‘Der Kaiser’ won the World Cup both as a player and a coach, as well as two Ballon d’Ors, among many other honors.