Bayern Munich is the biggest club in the history of German soccer, founded in 1900, Bayern or FC Hollywood have won 33 Bundesliga titles, 6 UEFA Champions Leagues, 1 UEFA Cup, and 4 Club World Cups.



The club had its period of greatest success in the mid-1970s when, under the captaincy of Franz Beckenbauer, they won the European Cup three consecutive times (1974–1976).



Below are 25 of the greatest players to ever suit up for Die Bayern, the 25 best players in Bayern Munich history.



Franz Beckenbauer



A legendary defender, Beckenbauer captained Bayern to multiple European Cup victories. His elegance on the ball earned him the nickname “Der Kaiser.” Played for Bayern from 1958 to 1977, earning numerous accolades, including three European Cups and four Bundesliga titles.



Gerd Müller



Renowned as one of the greatest strikers, Müller’s prolific goal-scoring ability played a crucial role in Bayern’s success, including the 1974 World Cup with Germany. Nicknamed “Der Bomber,” Müller scored a remarkable 365 goals in 427 appearances for Bayern between 1964 and 1979.

Oliver Kahn



Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers, Kahn led Bayern to numerous domestic and international triumphs, earning recognition for his remarkable saves. The “Titan” spent the majority of his career at Bayern (1994–2008), winning eight Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2001.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge



A versatile forward, Rummenigge won several Bundesliga titles and European trophies, showcasing exceptional skill and leadership. A key figure in the 1980s, Rummenigge played for Bayern from 1974 to 1984, securing two Bundesliga titles and two European Cups.



Philipp Lahm



Captain of the 2013 treble-winning team, Lahm was a stalwart defender and a symbol of consistency throughout his Bayern career. Lahm spent his entire professional career at Bayern, from 2002 to 2017, captaining the team to domestic and international success.



Sepp Maier



Goalkeeper extraordinaire, Maier’s agility and shot-stopping prowess were instrumental in Bayern’s successes during the 1970s. The legendary goalkeeper played for Bayern from 1962 to 1979, winning four Bundesliga titles and three European Cups.



Uli Hoeneß



A key figure on and off the pitch, Hoeneß was a successful forward and later served as Bayern’s president, overseeing the club’s rise to prominence. A Bayern player from 1970 to 1979, Hoeneß won numerous trophies before transitioning into an influential role as the club’s president.

Bastian Schweinsteiger



A midfield maestro, Schweinsteiger contributed significantly to Bayern’s dominance, winning multiple Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League. Joined Bayern’s youth academy in 1998 and played for the senior team from 2002 to 2015, winning multiple league titles and the Champions League.

Paul Breitner



Known for his versatility, Breitner achieved success both in defense and midfield, playing a pivotal role in Bayern’s European Cup victories. Played two stints at Bayern (1970–1974 and 1978–1979), contributing to four Bundesliga titles and two European Cups.



Lothar Matthäus



A legendary midfielder, Matthäus led Bayern to domestic and European glory, winning the FIFA World Player of the Year in 1991. Matthäus had two spells at Bayern (1984–1988 and 1992–2000), winning seven Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Cup.



Mehmet Scholl



An elegant playmaker, Scholl’s creativity and technical ability left a lasting impact, contributing to Bayern’s triumphs in the 1990s and early 2000s. A one-club man, Scholl spent his entire professional career at Bayern from 1992 to 2007, securing numerous domestic and international honors.



Thomas Müller



A modern Bayern icon, Müller’s versatility, and goal-scoring prowess have been instrumental in numerous Bundesliga and Champions League successes. A product of Bayern’s youth academy, Müller has been with the club since 2000, winning numerous Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.



Arjen Robben



Famous for his cutting inside and precise left foot, Robben played a key role in Bayern’s treble-winning season in 2013. Played for Bayern from 2009 to 2019, leaving a lasting legacy with iconic moments, including his decisive goal in the 2013 Champions League final.



Franck Ribéry



An integral part of Bayern’s success in the 2010s, Ribéry’s dribbling and flair on the wing contributed to multiple Bundesliga and Champions League triumphs. Ribéry dazzled from 2007 to 2019, helping Bayern to multiple Bundesliga titles and a historic treble in the 2012-2013 season.



Hasan Salihamidžić



A versatile midfielder, Salihamidžić’s work rate and adaptability were crucial in Bayern’s domestic and international achievements. A key contributor from 1998 to 2007, Salihamidžić played a vital role in Bayern’s domestic and international triumphs.



Giovane Élber



A prolific striker, Élber’s goal-scoring exploits helped Bayern clinch multiple Bundesliga titles and reach the UEFA Champions League final. Played for Bayern from 1997 to 2003, establishing himself as a top striker and winning several Bundesliga titles.

Michael Ballack



A dominant midfielder, Ballack’s leadership and technical skill played a significant role in Bayern’s success before his move to Chelsea. Ballack’s time at Bayern (2002–2006) saw him lead the team to multiple Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League final.

Stefan Effenberg



A commanding midfielder, Effenberg’s leadership qualities and precise passing were vital in Bayern’s triumphs in the late 1990s. A midfield stalwart from 1990 to 2002, Effenberg’s leadership was crucial to Bayern’s successes during that period.



Karl-Heinz Förster



A solid defender, Förster’s contributions in the backline were crucial to Bayern’s success during the 1980s. A defensive mainstay from 1978 to 1983, Förster played a key role in Bayern’s domestic achievements.



Bixente Lizarazu



A skillful left-back, Lizarazu’s defensive prowess and attacking contributions were key in Bayern’s triumphs at the turn of the century. The French left-back contributed significantly from 1997 to 2004, winning numerous league titles and the Champions League.



Jupp Kapellmann



A versatile and reliable defender, Kapellmann played a significant role in Bayern’s domestic success during the 1970s. Played for Bayern from 1978 to 1983, contributing to domestic success as a reliable and versatile defender.



Mario Gómez



A clinical striker, Gómez’s goal-scoring ability was instrumental in Bayern’s domestic dominance during his time at the club. Scored prolifically for Bayern from 2009 to 2013, playing a key role in securing Bundesliga titles.

Joshua Kimmich



A modern midfield dynamo, Kimmich’s versatility, and football intelligence have been crucial to Bayern’s recent successes. Since joining Bayern in 2015, Kimmich has become a linchpin in the team’s midfield, showcasing versatility and football intelligence.



Manuel Neuer



Manuel Neuer has been with the German giants since 2011 and has played in over 400 matches for Bayern Munich. Neuer is considered one of the best goalkeepers of his generation and winner of over 10 Bundesliga titles and 2 UEFA Champions Leagues.



Klaus Augenthaler



A solid defender, Augenthaler’s consistency in the backline contributed to Bayern’s success during the 1980s. Spent the entirety of his playing career at Bayern (1976–1991), anchoring the defense and winning several league titles.