Fulham vs Liverpool: How to Watch on January 24, 2024, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country

Fulham will play against Liverpool this Wednesday, January 24 in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The second leg game between Fulham and Liverpool promises to be a truly intense match that no fan should miss. On one hand, it will be the Reds, a team leading the Premier League with a significant improvement in performance compared to last year.

Jurgen Klopp‘s team aims to be the protagonist in all competitions and is just two games away from clinching the championship. However, Fulham are not ready to let that happen easily. Playing at home, they are determined to overturn a 2-1 deficit and are confident in their ability to surprise a seemingly superior rival.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 25)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 25)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 25)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 25)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 AM (January 25)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 25)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (January 25)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Fulham vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Action 24

India: FanCode

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean, SportsMax, SportsMax App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Azam Sports HD, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Cool TV

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: Cool TV

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD

USA: ESPN+