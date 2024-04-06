Galatasaray will face off against Fenerbahce for the 2023 Turkish Super Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In the highly anticipated grand final, archrivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are set to clash to determine the champion of the 2023 edition of the Turkish Super Cup. Uncover all the essential details about this eagerly awaited match, including information about the venue and various viewing options accessible through television or live streaming platforms in your country.

After a series of twists and turns, the much-anticipated 2023 Turkish Super Cup is finally set to take place, featuring a highly anticipated showdown between archrivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. This clash is expected to be of immense intensity, offering a glimpse into the final stretch of the Turkish Super League.

With both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce being the frontrunners with serious chances of clinching the league title, this defining match serves as a precursor to the league tournament’s outcome. While their Cup aspirations were halted in the quarterfinals, this showdown promises to be an exhilarating affair, and a must watch for weekend full of derbies.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

USA: 2:30 PM (ET)

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport News HD, Sky Sport Top Event

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Alkass One, beIN Sports

USA: Fanatiz