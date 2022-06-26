Gareth Bale has officially joined Los Angeles FC in the Major League Soccer, giving the US league another high-profile signing. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year.

Gareth Bale has revealed on social media that he has signed for MLS side Los Angeles Football Club. Following his departure from Real Madrid, the Wales captain had a variety of alternatives open to him.

At the start of June, while on international duty, the forward said that he was hoping to get regular playing time so that he could improve his match sharpness ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

Now it seems that the US side have stepped in to capture the 32-year-old veteran, who had been linked with a transfer to Cardiff City. The former Los Blancos forward tweeted a picture of himself in LAFC gear with the message, "See you soon, Los Angeles."

Gareth Bale's contract with LAFC

One of the most talked-about issues now that Gareth Bale's shocking transfer to Los Angeles FC has been revealed is the speculation around his possible wage, particularly since it was believed that he would be the highest-paid player in the MLS.

It is possible, though, that he will not make as much as he has in the previous several years at Real Madrid. After signing for the Whites for a world-record $106.5 million move in 2013, the winger will now join LAFC until June 2023 as a free agent and will not be designated for an allocation fee of more than $1.6 million.

How much will Gareth Bale make a week?

The contract includes a one-year extension until 2024, at which time the experienced Welshman has the opportunity to earn a higher wage or become a franchise player for LAFC. Taking into account his $1.6 million (€1.5m) annual salary, Gareth Bale would earn about $133,000 per month or $30,000 a week. That would make it nearly $6,000 a day, or around $770 per hour, or $13 per minute.