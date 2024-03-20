While Lionel Messi continues to be Argentina‘s most influential star, he stopped being its most valuable star long ago. Now, Alejandro Garnacho has a higher market value than the Inter Miami star.

In a recent update, the specialized website Transfermarkt has increased the Manchester United gem’s value to €40 million. That makes the 19-year-old the 10th most expensive La Albiceleste player, relegating Messi to 11th place.

The 36-year-old’s market value has been €35 million since June 2023, when he was on the verge of leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Garnacho, on the other hand, saw his market value rise from €25m to €30m between March and December last year.

Of course, age plays a pivotal role in market values, which is why it’s not a surprise to see younger players surpass Messi in this aspect. That said, it’s safe to say Leo continues to be the most important player for the reigning world champions.

Messi continues to shine late in his career

Even though he’s not getting any younger, Messi continues to defy Father Time. At 35, he had one of the best years in his career as he led Argentina to a long-awaited World Cup success at Qatar 2022.

The former PSG star took all the limelight in that tournament, scoring seven goals in as many games to win the World Cup Golden Ball while finishing just behind Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

That performance saw him take home another Ballon d’Or, extending his record collection to eight awards. Messi shocked the world by joining MLS side Inter Miami in 2023, but continued to make an impact by revolutionizing the game in the US.