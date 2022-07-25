Neville continues to stir up controversy with his words, this time he talked about Frenkie de Jong's situation and how badly Barcelona treated him during his time in Spain in terms of his salary. Check here what he said.

Things between Frenkie de Jong and FC Barcelona ended badly and now De Jong is playing for a club with few aspirations for the upcoming season. But worst of all, Barcelona failed to pay his salary in full and so far they owe De Jong £17m.

De Jong is not the only player who has not gotten his money, other players are fighting with the club to get their money. One of the ex-Barça players who should receive a few million in the following years is Leo Messi, they have a debt with the Argentine player of €70m.

Other players such as Pique, Ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will also receive their money in the following years. The debt with pique exceeds 80 million euros and other players got salary cuts.

What was Neville's advice to De Jong?

Neville said in a tweet that De Jong should take legal action against his former team, FC Barcelona, due to outstanding money that they still haven't paid De Jong. Furthermore, Neville pointed out that Barcelona has been spending money on new players (Traore, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres etc.) while other players are still waiting for their salary.



Barcelona's salary debt is close to €390 million, but the agreement the club reached with the players stipulates that this debt could be paid over the next four years. Players that leave the club still get their money in the future.

Gary Neville is considered one of the most respected British soccer pundits right now, he usually exposes the most controversial issues based on top notch research. He focus on Manchester United and any other european soccer team.

