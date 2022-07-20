Germany will take on Austria at the Brentford Community Stadium for the quarter-finals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro.Find here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Germany and Austria will face-off at the Brentford Community Stadium for the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro Quaterfinals.

Germany finished off as the Group B leaders in the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. In fact, the team managed by Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hasn't lost a game yet. Also, they have scored nine goals in 3 games while haven't conceded none. Their 4-0 win over Finland in their debut was their best performance yet.

Whereas Austria ended up second place in the Group A of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. Although they lost one game out of their three, Austria only conceded one goal while scored three. The team managed by Irene Fuhrmann had two clean sheets of their own.

This 2022 UEFA Women's Euro Quaterfinals matchup between Germany and Austria will be played on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, England. The winner of this match will play against the winner of the France vs Netherlands matchup.

