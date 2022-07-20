Germany and Austria will face-off at the Brentford Community Stadium for the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro Quaterfinals. Check out here the kick-off time of this crucial Women's Euro matchup and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV.
Germany finished off as the Group B leaders in the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. In fact, the team managed by Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hasn't lost a game yet. Also, they have scored nine goals in 3 games while haven't conceded none. Their 4-0 win over Finland in their debut was their best performance yet.
Whereas Austria ended up second place in the Group A of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. Although they lost one game out of their three, Austria only conceded one goal while scored three. The team managed by Irene Fuhrmann had two clean sheets of their own.
Germany vs Austria: Kick-off Time
This 2022 UEFA Women's Euro Quaterfinals matchup between Germany and Austria will be played on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, England. The winner of this match will play against the winner of the France vs Netherlands matchup.
Australia: 5 AM (21 July)
Bahamas: 3 PM
Bangladesh: 1 AM (20 July)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (20 July)
Ireland: 7 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (20 July)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (20 July)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Germany vs Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Caribbean
Botswana: W-Sport
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport
Cameroon: W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Ethiopia: W-Sport
France: Canal+ Sport
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport
Germany: DAZN, Das Erste
Ghana: W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, RTE 2, RTE Player
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: W-Sport
Lesotho: W-Sport
Liberia: W-Sport
Malawi: W-Sport
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Namibia: W-Sport
Netherlands: ESPN 2, Watch ESPN, NPO Zapp, Canvas
Nigeria: W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: RTP Play
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport
South Africa: W-Sport
South Sudan: beIN SPORST CONNECT, W-Sport
Spain: TDP, RTVE.es, fuboTV España
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, W-Sport
Tanzania: W-Sport
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Uganda: W-Sport
UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web
United States: TUDN USA, TUDN App, ESPN2, TUDN.com
Zambia: W-Sport
Zimbabwe: W-Sport