NFL

NFL: Cowboys get positive news following injuries to Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb

In Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys faced huge losses with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both sidelined by injuries. However, the Lone Star club has now received some really positive news.

Dak Prescott, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Fernando Franco Puga

The 2024 NFL season has been tough on the Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, the Lone Star club lost both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to injuries, but some positive news has finally arrived.

Holding a 3-5 record after nine weeks was not part of the Cowboys’ plans. They have a talented roster, but their performances have been disappointing, and fans are growing increasingly anxious.

In Week 9, the Cowboys visited Atlanta to face the Falcons. The team left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a loss, as both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb suffered injuries that forced them to exit the game early.

Cowboys to welcome a key player back for Week 10 amid Prescott, Lamb injuries

The Cowboys have fallen short of expectations this season. Despite a star-studded roster, the NFC East club has not managed to perform at a high level so far.

NFL News: Mike McCarthy confirms who will replace Dak Prescott on the Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Mike McCarthy confirms who will replace Dak Prescott on the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas currently sits in third place in the NFC East with a 3-5 record, three games behind the Eagles and four behind the Commanders. Their fifth loss came in Week 9 against the Falcons, in what turned out to be a nightmare for the team.

Not only did the Cowboys face a tough defeat against Atlanta, but they also lost two key players during the game. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both sustained injuries and are expected to miss multiple weeks.

However, not all hope is lost for Dallas. Despite Prescott and Lamb’s setbacks, the club is set to regain a critical player for Week 10, as Micah Parsons is reportedly ready to return to the field.

Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on as he is carted off the field during the NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford. The Cowboys won 20-15.

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are preparing for Micah Parsons’ return after he missed the last four games due to an ankle injury. The team expects him to be ready to face the Eagles this weekend.

What lies ahead for the Dallas Cowboys?

The road looks challenging for the Cowboys. After three straight losses, the Lone Star club now faces a tough divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys receive concerning injury update about Dak Prescott

see also

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys receive concerning injury update about Dak Prescott

  • Week 10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 11 vs. Houston Texans
  • Week 12 @ Washington Commanders
  • Week 13 vs. New York Giants
