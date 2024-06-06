Germany play against Greece in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Germany will face off against Greece in what will be a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview covers the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

It is a perfect opportunity for Germany to continue preparing for the Euro, which they will host and want to approach in the best possible way. They will face Greece, a team that, although not among the continent’s best, may still present challenges.

The Germans, eager to move past several years of failures—including early eliminations in the first rounds of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar—are looking to make a strong impact in this Euro 2024. Greece, who ultimately failed to qualify for the continental tournament, have the chance to face a European powerhouse as they think about future commitments.

Germany vs Greece: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 8)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 8)

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 8)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Germany vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Live, Foot

Germany: RTL+ RTL

Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, 20, Sky Sport 251

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: Premier Sports Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus