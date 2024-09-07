Germany vs Hungary: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Germany will take on Hungary in League A's Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Germany are set to face Hungary in the opening match of League A in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to catch the action live, either on TV or via stream, depending on local broadcasting options in your country.

Germany’s Euro campaign fell short of expectations, as the team hoped for a deeper run, especially with the tournament being the last for star midfielder Toni Kroos and held on home soil. Despite aiming for a semi-final appearance, Germany found themselves on the brink of elimination in the quarter-finals, a disappointing outcome given the high hopes surrounding their squad.

On a positive note, their overall performance was significantly stronger compared to the previous decade, showing signs of improvement. However, this progress now needs to translate into consistent results. Up next, Germany will face Hungary, a team that underwhelmed at the Euro and is looking to bounce back after a lackluster showing.

Germany vs Hungary: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 8)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Hungary: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 8)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Germany vs Hungary: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: ZDF

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: Virgin Media Two

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherland: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi

