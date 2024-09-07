Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Germany vs Hungary: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Germany will take on Hungary in League A's Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Serge Gnabry of Germany
© IMAGO / Ulmer/TeamfotoSerge Gnabry of Germany

By Leonardo Herrera

Germany are set to face Hungary in the opening match of League A in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to catch the action live, either on TV or via stream, depending on local broadcasting options in your country.

[Watch Germany vs Hungary for free in the USA on Fubo]

Germany’s Euro campaign fell short of expectations, as the team hoped for a deeper run, especially with the tournament being the last for star midfielder Toni Kroos and held on home soil. Despite aiming for a semi-final appearance, Germany found themselves on the brink of elimination in the quarter-finals, a disappointing outcome given the high hopes surrounding their squad.

On a positive note, their overall performance was significantly stronger compared to the previous decade, showing signs of improvement. However, this progress now needs to translate into consistent results. Up next, Germany will face Hungary, a team that underwhelmed at the Euro and is looking to bounce back after a lackluster showing.

Germany vs Hungary: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 8)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Hungary: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 8)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 8)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary – IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary – IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Germany vs Hungary: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: ZDF
Hungary: M4 Sports
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Virgin Media Two
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherland: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani slams another home run, eyes 50-50 milestone
MLB

Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani slams another home run, eyes 50-50 milestone

Video: Eagles Jalen Hurts' commendable reaction after Packers Jordan Love's serious injury
NFL

Video: Eagles Jalen Hurts' commendable reaction after Packers Jordan Love's serious injury

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo makes big statement about breaking another record in his career
Soccer

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo makes big statement about breaking another record in his career

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo