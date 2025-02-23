Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Cruz Azul and Queretaro will face against each other in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 8 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Cruz Azul have bounced back from a shaky start to climb into 6th place with 14 points, but their position is far from secure, as several teams are nipping at their heels. With a loss potentially knocking them out of the playoff spots, they’ll be aiming for a crucial win in their upcoming match.

Their opponents, Queretaro, are struggling near the bottom of the standings and are considered heavy underdogs in this matchup. Despite the odds, Queretaro will fight for at least a draw to inch closer to the Play-in positions and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Cruz Azul vs Queretaro match be played?

Cruz Azul play against Queretaro in the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Sunday, February 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 PM (ET).

Franco Russo of Queretaro – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Pumas UNAM and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN, DirecTV Stream.

Advertisement

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.