NBA News: Kings’ coach Doug Christie makes a bold statement about the Warriors’ crowd

The Sacramento Kings endured a tough night on Friday, suffering a lopsided 113-89 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. While the 24-point loss was frustrating in itself, another factor stood out—Golden 1 Center, typically a fortress for Kings fans, was overrun by Dub Nation. NBA Head coach Doug Christie didn’t hold back when asked about it.

With just over a minute remaining in the third quarter, Warriors supporters made their presence known as “Let’s go Warriors” chants echoed throughout the arena. It was a moment that didn’t sit well with Kings head coach Doug Christie, who didn’t hold back.

Doug Christie Sounds Off on Warriors Fans in Sacramento “You [weren’t] here when I played, huh?” Christie told reporters. “It was the same way. And they didn’t come in our building. So, I don’t like to hear them. And if you want to not hear them, you shut them up. And we didn’t. So, I respect that.”

Christie, a former Kings player who went 12-0 against the Warriors during his career, knows firsthand what it takes to silence a rowdy opposing crowd. The best response, he emphasized, isn’t through words—it’s through performance on the court.

Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

How teams can protect their home court

While franchises can’t control who purchases tickets, they can take measures to reinforce their home-court advantage. Some organizations have implemented ticket sales strategies favoring local buyers, while others focus on building a stronger connection with season-ticket holders to ensure loyalty remains strong.

Ultimately, the best way to prevent opposing fans from taking over is simple—win games. When a team dominates at home, the energy from its own crowd naturally drowns out any road support. Christie’s comments serve as a challenge for the Kings to reclaim their home dominance and make Golden 1 Center a true stronghold once again.

As the NBA landscape continues to evolve, home-court advantage is no longer just about the players—it’s about the fans. The Kings, along with other teams facing similar challenges, must find ways to reestablish their home arenas as fortresses, ensuring that their supporters remain the loudest voice in the building.