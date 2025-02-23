Not Messi or Cristiano: FC Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals his top 5 players of all time

Andres Iniesta has earned the respect of soccer fans around the world. Many consider the FC Barcelona legend as the best Spanish soccer player of all time. He also scored the most important goal in the history of the Spanish national team, crowning Spain as FIFA World Cup champions. Recently, Iniesta named his five best players in history. Surprisingly, he left out Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andres Iniesta participated in a dynamic challenge proposed by influencer Ofmanny on TikTok. There, he had to choose the five best players in history. Iniesta has always acknowledged that FC Barcelona played a defining role in his career. As a result, he included three former Barça players in his top five: Laudrup, Guardiola, and Xavi. He completed the list with two legendary Spanish midfielders, David Silva and Santi Cazorla.

Andres Iniesta’s top 5 players list is truly well-rounded. Michael Laudrup was one of the best players of his era. He played a key role in leading FC Barcelona to their first-ever Champions League triumph in the 1991/92 season. Additionally, Pep Guardiola is not only one of the best soccer coaches in history. He was also one of the greatest players in FC Barcelona’s history.

Surprisingly, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo made the cut. One thing all players on his list have in common is that they are already retired. This suggests that Iniesta may have excluded active players like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for that reason. However, Iniesta has stated on several occasions that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world.

Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi partnership at FC Barcelona

Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi shared an impressive on-field connection. They played 488 games together, combining for 53 goals. The chemistry between them was evident, with results that went beyond statistics. When Iniesta announced his retirement from professional soccer, Messi posted a heartfelt message. On his Instagram stories, Messi wrote, “One of the teammates with the most magic and the one I most enjoyed playing with.”

Andres Iniesta’s future revealed: What’s next for the soccer legend

Iniesta will not remain idle in retirement. The legendary midfielder plans to prepare for a future as a coach. He expressed that he cannot imagine a life outside of soccer. However, Iniesta emphasized that he wants to go through the entire process without skipping any stages.

“In this next step I have that motivation to continue training outside of soccer, but in the same way. I need to learn, to make mistakes, to train myself, in the club project we have, the academies… which is a legacy I want to continue to maintain. And I’m already starting with the coaching course. Those of you who know me know that I’m quite stubborn. I hope to do a great job not running after the ball, but from the other side,” stated Andres Iniesta on October of 2024.