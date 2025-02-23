Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees ready to replace Frank Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’ as their post-loss song

The Yankees’ changes won’t be limited to the roster and staff. The team is also making adjustments to its tradition of playing Frank Sinatra’s song after losses.

By Richard Tovar

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City.
© Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty ImagesNew York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City.

The New York Yankees are preparing for major changes in 2025. In addition to new players on the roster and the removal of the facial hair rule, the team is also expected to stop using Frank Sinatra’s iconic song New York, New York after losses.

The team itself confirmed the decision to reporters present at their Spring Training game, where the Yankees lost 4-0 to the Tigers. Going forward, New York, New York will no longer be played after defeats. Instead, the Yankees will use another Sinatra classic, That’s Life.

According to information shared by the team, the Yankees not only plan to replace their post-loss song with another Sinatra track but also intend to rotate different songs throughout the season. However, it remains unclear if all of them will be from the same artist.

Advertisement

During the 2024 season, the Yankees suffered 37 home game losses. This tally doesn’t even account for the painful World Series defeats against the Dodgers at their home stadium. It marked the end of a long season for them, where they could do nothing to stop the humiliations on their own turf.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Chiefs star Xavier Worthy about his NFL Combine record
College Football

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Chiefs star Xavier Worthy about his NFL Combine record

Warriors’ Jimmy Butler breaks surprising NBA record on the franchise
NBA

Warriors’ Jimmy Butler breaks surprising NBA record on the franchise

NBA News: Kings’ coach Doug Christie makes a bold statement about the Warriors’ crowd
NBA

NBA News: Kings’ coach Doug Christie makes a bold statement about the Warriors’ crowd

Not Messi or Cristiano: FC Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals his top 5 players of all time
Soccer

Not Messi or Cristiano: FC Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals his top 5 players of all time

Better Collective Logo