MLB News: Yankees ready to replace Frank Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’ as their post-loss song

The New York Yankees are preparing for major changes in 2025. In addition to new players on the roster and the removal of the facial hair rule, the team is also expected to stop using Frank Sinatra’s iconic song New York, New York after losses.

The team itself confirmed the decision to reporters present at their Spring Training game, where the Yankees lost 4-0 to the Tigers. Going forward, New York, New York will no longer be played after defeats. Instead, the Yankees will use another Sinatra classic, That’s Life.

According to information shared by the team, the Yankees not only plan to replace their post-loss song with another Sinatra track but also intend to rotate different songs throughout the season. However, it remains unclear if all of them will be from the same artist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the 2024 season, the Yankees suffered 37 home game losses. This tally doesn’t even account for the painful World Series defeats against the Dodgers at their home stadium. It marked the end of a long season for them, where they could do nothing to stop the humiliations on their own turf.

Advertisement

Developing story…