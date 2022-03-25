Ghana will host Nigeria for the first leg of their third round of the 2022 African World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Ghana and Nigeria will face each other for their first leg of their 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs. Both sides have enjoyed an unbeaten run thus far in the tournament. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

After a terrible Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars will try to put the tournament behind, in which they finished bottom of their group, managing just a single point from their three matches. Ghana have been to three World Cups and reached the quarter-finals in 2010.

Meanwhile, Nigeria was defeated by Tunisia at the last-16 stage at the Africa Cup of Nations. They had some more impressive performances though and will try to be in the next World Cup. Nigeria are aiming to qualify for their seventh World Cup.

Ghana vs Nigeria: Date

The national teams of Ghana and Nigeria will face each other for the first lef of their third round 2022 African World Cup Qualifying match on Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana vs Nigeria: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Ghana vs Nigeria

The African 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs match between the national teams of Ghana vs Nigeria to be played Friday, March 25, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+.