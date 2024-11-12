Mike Tyson reacts to Jake Paul’s knockout claim with a bold warning

The confrontation between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is one of the most anticipated events of the year. Despite the significant difference in age and experience, Paul remains confident in his abilities and believes he can surprise the world with a knockout victory.

Ahead of the highly anticipated fight, Paul and Tyson sat down for a one-on-one interview on YouTube, during which Jake Paul passionately described how it would feel to knock out Tyson. He emphasized the fight’s personal significance and expressed confidence in his ability to overcome the legendary boxer.

“When it happens, it’s going to be a little bittersweet because I have love for him, but at the current moment, we’re meant to go to war,” Paul said. “He’s trying to take the food off my plate, I’m trying to take the food off of his plate, and that’s what warriors do. But for me, I’ve dreamed this, manifested it, and it will be the start of what has been a 12-year career for me in entertainment, acting, working, and now boxing. This is finally my moment to shine, and I’m going to show the world who the (expletive) I am.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What was Tyson’s response to Paul?

Tyson responded confidently to Paul’s bold claims: “I’m not going to lose, so I can’t even fathom losing,” Tyson said. “I can’t even imagine it. He’s not going to win. I think he thinks this is going to be a very easy night. It’s not going to be an easy night for you.”

Advertisement

(L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Advertisement

Paul replied: “I don’t think that. I think it’s going to be a war. A war of ages. The fans are the ones who win out of this, but I know you, I know your soul on a deeper level, and I know myself. I know you’re not going to (expletive) quit, and neither am I.

Advertisement

see also Former World Champion makes big admission about Mike Tyson ahead of Jake Paul fight

“You could rip my head off. I could go down to the canvas. You could (expletive) me up, I could be bleeding from everywhere, and I’m not going to stop. And I know that’s the same for you. That’s the beauty of this. I don’t think it’s going to be easy. I know it’s going to be hard.” Paul added.

A historic clash between Tyson and Paul

The fight between Tyson and Paul promises to be one of the most unusual matchups in boxing history. Tyson, despite his age, remains an iconic and respected figure in the sports world. Meanwhile, Paul has proven himself as a skilled boxer, achieving surprising victories in his previous bouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both fighters have expressed mutual respect but have also acknowledged the intensity and physicality of their upcoming match. Paul has highlighted Tyson’s ferocity and admitted he must be prepared to take hits.

When is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight?

As the fight date approaches, on November 15, anticipation continues to grow. Boxing fans are eager to see how this historic matchup unfolds and whether Paul can deliver on his promise to knock out one of the most fearsome boxers of all time.