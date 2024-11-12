Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho reveals who should have won the Ballon d’Or

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has named the player he believes should have won the Ballon d’Or at least once.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri took home the 2024 Ballon d’Or in a ceremony that notably lacked appearances from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two players who dominated the award over the past decade. But former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho highlighted an overlooked striker who, in his opinion, deserved to win the Ballon d’Or but was never in serious contention.

Now coaching at Fenerbahçe, Mourinho named an African forward he believes deserved the honor—though it wasn’t Chelsea legend Didier Drogba or Liverpool star Mo Salah. Mourinho’s pick is former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o.

“It’s hard to understand how Samuel Eto’o never won the Ballon d’Or, given his remarkable career,” Mourinho told Cameroon Radio in an interview. “Samuel played for top teams in the world’s best leagues. He scored a massive amount of goals and succeeded across different leagues,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He played in three Champions League finals, won two with Barcelona, scoring in both, and then won another with Inter Milan along with several league titles,” Mourinho continued. “He was the best forward in the world for many years, and I believe he deserved a Ballon d’Or. But it’s beyond our control.”

Advertisement

Inter Milan coach Jose Mourinho speaks to Samuel Eto’o during a UEFA Champions League match. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Advertisement

Mourinho’s admiration for Samuel Eto’o

Samuel Eto’o retired from professional soccer in 2019 and now serves as President of the Cameroon Football Federation. Reflecting on the Cameroonian’s illustrious career, Mourinho spoke highly of Eto’o’s character both on and off the field.

Advertisement

see also Chelsea legend Didier Drogba names the player who should have won the Ballon d'Or

Mourinho and Eto’o crossed paths at Inter Milan, where they famously won the treble, and again briefly at Chelsea. Mourinho’s impression of Eto’o is enduring: “He was nearly unstoppable on the field, but his qualities as a man are just as important. He was a great teammate and would do whatever it took for his team to win,” Mourinho said.

“Samuel was a phenomenal player. The most important thing for any player is how they contribute to their team’s victories, and Samuel was an outstanding individual talent who always put the team first,” Mourinho added. “He always gave everything for his team’s success. He’s a trophy winner. He won it all and had a phenomenal career.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eto’o’s remarkable career

The remarkable career of Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o truly supports Mourinho’s statements. Eto’o’s list of accolades is impressive, headlined by four UEFA Champions League titles, a feat made even more remarkable because he won with three different clubs: Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

At Barcelona, Eto’o also captured three La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey, adding another Spanish Cup title during his tenure with Mallorca. Eto’o’s international success with Cameroon was equally impressive, with two Africa Cup of Nations victories and a gold medal from the 2000 Sydney Olympics showcasing his contributions on the global stage.