Ballon d'Or winner Rodri reveals the player who could rival Messi and Ronaldo's legacy

As Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo near the twilight of their illustrious careers, the question on everyone’s mind is: who can fill the void left by these iconic figures? According to Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, one name stands out above the rest.

“I think the most decisive player in terms of numbers is Haaland,” the Spanish midfielder said of his Manchester City teammate, in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE. He elaborated further: “Erling is the only player today who can come close to Cristiano and Messi in terms of numbers. That’s my feeling.”

Rodri’s insight carries significant weight. He has played alongside Haaland at Manchester City for more than two seasons, witnessing the Norwegian striker’s brilliance firsthand. Additionally, his La Liga tenure with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid afforded him opportunities to square off against both Messi and Ronaldo during their primes.

The Spaniard didn’t stop at Haaland’s current form, highlighting the striker’s potential for sustained excellence. “He’s also very young,” Rodri added. “And I think he’s going to continue like this for years to come.”

Erling Haaland and Rodri of Manchester City celebrate the win after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham FC at Etihad Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Manchester, England.

Erling Haaland’s remarkable numbers

Erling Haaland celebrated his 24th birthday this summer, yet he already boasts extensive experience at the pinnacle of European soccer. Over nearly five years, spanning successful campaigns in Germany and England, the Norwegian striker has consistently performed at an elite level, breaking records along the way. This season, he further cemented his status by matching an impressive record from Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid.

Haaland has scored an astonishing 240 goals in 296 professional games, boasting a near one-goal-per-game average. For context, by the age of 24, Messi had netted 197 goals in 326 games, while Ronaldo had 132 in 362 matches. If Erling maintains his extraordinary scoring rate, he could emerge as a legitimate contender in the all-time scoring charts, currently led by CR7 and Leo.

Where Haaland falls short

Despite his jaw-dropping statistics, Haaland still lags behind in one crucial area: influence on the game’s narrative. By the age of 24, Cristiano Ronaldo had already won his first Ballon d’Or with Manchester United in 2008, while Lionel Messi claimed back-to-back Ballon d’Or titles with Barcelona in 2009 and 2010.

Haaland’s numbers alone haven’t yet translated into the universal acclaim or individual accolades that defined Messi and Ronaldo at a similar age. This year, for instance, it was Rodri—Haaland’s teammate—who was named the world’s best player, signaling that Erling’s impact on his team, though significant, may not yet rival the influence of the two legends.