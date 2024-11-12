NFL News: Steelers' Mike Williams issues undercover taunt to former Jets teammate Aaron Rodgers

Following his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL season, Mike Williams sent a surprising taunting message to former New York Jets teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Mike Williams joined the Pittsburgh Steelers just hours before the trade deadline of the 2024 NFL season and made his debut in the win against the Washington Commanders, delivering a standout showing for his new team. The 30-year-old wide receiver posted on Instagram about his play, where he remembered his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the New York Jets.

The relationship between Williams and Rodgers was strained during the receiver’s tenure with the Jets this season. Following the loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, the 40-year-old quarterback blamed his teammate for running the wrong route on a game-winning interception. “Williams was supposed to be on the ‘red line’ of the practice field, five yards off the sideline,” Rodgers had criticized.

Williams did not forget that phrase and after changing the air sent a mocking phrase for his former teammate. One thing that was certain was that receiving disapproval from Rodgers marked the wide receiver’s future with the Jets, who decided to trade him as soon as possible before the arrival of Davante Adams.

Williams’ taunt to Rodgers

In an Instagram post celebrating his first game with the Steelers , Williams added three hashtags. The first two read #WholeLotta and #WeBack, being the ones the wide receiver always uses. However, the message of controversy was the third hashtag, which said #RedLine, referring to Rodgers’ comment . It was an indirect but easily understandable joke.

Williams’ performance in his debut with the Steelers

Williams completed a great game in his first outing on the field with his new team. The wide receiver scored a touchdown on a 32-yard reception against the Commanders, coming off the bench to put up valuable points in a very even game that ended 28-27 in favor of the Steelers.

Rodgers’ message to Williams after his move to Steelers

The New York Jets quarterback said goodbye last week to his former teammate, who, a few days later, taunted him via an Instagram post. “I wish Mike (Williams) the best. He’s a good guy; sometimes a change of scenery is great for certain players,” Rodgers said in reaction to the receiver’s arrival with the Steelers.