The highly anticipated 2023 Gold Cup is set to captivate fans as it takes place in the United States and Canada. The reigning champions, USMNT, have assembled a roster primarily consisting of players from the MLS, opting to exclude their European-based stars.
On the other hand, Mexico finds itself in a transitional phase, grappling with a change in coaching staff. Following the departure of Diego Cocca, Jaime Lozano has taken charge of the team as an interim coach. This unexpected shift introduces an element of uncertainty to the Mexican squad.
This edition might be ready to bring a new champion after all, mentioning Canada as the other champion. With the USMNT’s decision to have only five players from the recent Concacaf Nations League combined with Mexico’s off-field situation, other teams can win their first title.
2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Standings
Group A
|Team
|GP
|GS
|GC
|GD
|Pts
|United States
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jamaica
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
Group B
- Mexico
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Qatar
Group C
- Costa Rica
- Panama
- El Salvador
- Martinique
Group D
- Canada
- Guatemala
- Cuba
- Guadeloupe
2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Results
Group A
United States 1 – 1 Jamaica