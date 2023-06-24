The Gold Cup, the most prestigious soccer tournaments organized by Concacaf, is set to captivate fans as the 2023 edition kicks off in the United States and Canada. The USMNT enters the competition as the reigning champions ready to defend their title.

Notably, their roster for this edition consists mainly of players from the MLS, as the team opted to exclude their European-based stars. That’s why only five players repeat from the recent Concacaf Nations League win.

Meanwhile, another big name like Mexico find themselves in a transitional phase, with an interim coach at the helm after parting ways with Diego Cocca. This change brings uncertainty to the Mexican squad, but their rich soccer history could fuel their opportunities.

List of Gold Cup champions by year

1991: United States (1)

1993: Mexico (1)

1996: Mexico (2)

1998: Mexico (3)

2000: Canada (1)

2002: United States (2)

2003: Mexico (4)

2005: United States (3)

2007: United States (4)

2009: Mexico (5)

2011: Mexico (6)

2013: United States (5)

2015: Mexico (7)

2017: United States (6)

2019: Mexico (8)

2021: United States (7)