The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. The soccer community is in for a treat as the 2023 Gold Cup takes center stage, with the United States Men’s National Team aiming to make it back-to-back titles. Here, find out the schedule, groups, teams, and how to watch the tournament in the US.

This will be the 17th edition of the Concacaf competition, which started to take place in 1991. With the preliminary stages already over, 16 teams are prepared to battle it out for the regional glory this year.

The Gold Cup starts with four groups of four teams, with the top two nations in each zone advancing to the knockout stages. Mexico are the winningest participant with 8 titles, while the USMNT is second with 7 trophies.

2023 Concacaf Gold Cup groups

Group A

United States

Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group B

Mexico

Haiti

Honduras

Qatar

Group C

Costa Rica

Panama

El Salvador

Martinique

Group D

Canada

Guatemala

Cuba

Guadeloupe

2023 Concacaf Gold Cup venues

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup will be played in 15 stadiums across 14 cities in the United States and Canada. The grand final will take place on July 16 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Shell Energy Stadium (Houston)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Soldier Field (Chicago)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, California)

BMO Field (Toronto)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

CityPark (St. Louis)

DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

How to watch the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: FOX Sports and TUDN. Premier Sports will broadcast games for fans in the United Kingdom, where you can also live stream games on Concacaf GO.