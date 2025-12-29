Great news for Lionel Messi: Inter Miami reportedly reach agreement to bring back 2025 MLS champion

Inter Miami had a spectacular season, even finishing as MLS champions, with a roster that finally established a clear identity and chemistry. Led by Lionel Messi, who was the most influential and decisive player throughout the campaign, the Herons maximized their potential and turned expectations into silverware. Still, beyond the star power, several key contributors played vital roles in that title run, and one of them is now set to return.

The Herons reportedly reached an agreement to bring back an MLS Cup champion on a permanent deal. As Javier Mascherano’s tenure began on the sidelines, Inter Miami entered 2025 focused on short-term roster stability, relying on one-year contracts and loan deals. One of those moves involved goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo, who initially returned to Argentine side Lanus after the season before negotiations reopened.

According to Argentine transfer expert German Garcia Grova, Inter Miami reached an agreement with Lanus to sign Rios Novo on a permanent basis. The club initially declined the purchase option included in his loan, but renewed talks shifted the outlook, and the 23-year-old goalkeeper is now close to finalizing his return to Fort Lauderdale.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed, but the deal reportedly includes Inter Miami acquiring 70 percent of the player’s sporting rights, with Lanus retaining the remaining 30 percent. Rios Novo is expected to sign a three-year contract that would keep him with the club through the end of the 2028 season.

Rocco Rios Novo #34 of Inter Miami.

Rios Novo’s performance with Inter Miami

During his previous stint, Rios Novo made 20 appearances for Inter Miami, conceding 19 goals while recording five clean sheets. He logged 1,688 minutes on the field and played a role in the club’s championship run, which concluded with a 3–1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final.

Potential competition in goal

While Rios Novo was away from Miami, and his return seemed unlikely at the time, Inter Miami explored alternative options at goalkeeper. That search may still remain active, as competition at the position is far from settled heading into the new season.

Inter Miami are reportedly close to finalizing the signing of Dayne St. Clair, a move that would significantly reshape the goalkeeping landscape. The club continue to look for reinforcements as they aim to sustain domestic success and remain competitive on multiple fronts.

According to a report from the New York Times, the 28-year-old goalkeeper is set to arrive on a free transfer after his contract expired with Minnesota United. His tenure there ended after 159 appearances, during which he consistently ranked among the league’s most reliable performers at his position, leaving the situation in Miami still very much open.

