Lionel Messi reportedly getting stellar addition as Inter Miami near signing of MLS sensation

After a successful season led by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami are reshaping their roster as they prepare to defend their MLS title in 2026. One of the most significant changes is expected to come in goal, where a new face is set to take over following recent departures and uncertainty.

With Rocco Rios Novo no longer in the squad and the future of Oscar Ustari unresolved, Inter Miami are reportedly close to finalizing the signing of Dayne St. Clair. The move would address a key position as the club look to maintain domestic dominance.

According to a report from the New York Times, the 28-year-old goalkeeper is set to arrive on a free transfer after his contract expired with Minnesota United. His tenure there concluded after 159 appearances, during which he consistently ranked among the league’s top performers at his position.

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald reported that the contract is in its final stages and is expected to run through 2028. The outlet noted that negotiations were not straightforward, as Minnesota United attempted to retain the player, but Inter Miami ultimately prevailed.

St. Clair was named the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year in November 2025, further solidifying his reputation. With 18 appearances for Canada, he is aiming for a strong first half of the season in order to secure a starting role ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

What happened with Rios Novo?

It was officially confirmed that Rocco Rios Novo will return to Lanus after his loan spell with Inter Miami. The 23-year-old finished the season as the starter, but the club chose not to exercise its purchase option.

During his time with Inter Miami, Rios Novo made 20 appearances, conceded 19 goals, and recorded five clean sheets across 1,688 minutes. He was also part of the squad that won the MLS title, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final.

The Ustari situation

Following a muscle injury that sidelined him for several weeks, Oscar Ustari lost his starting role to Rios Novo and ended the season as a backup. Although he remains under contract for one more year, his continuity with Inter Miami is uncertain, and the possibility of an early contract termination remains open.

