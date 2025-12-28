Cristiano Ronaldo wins best player award before the end of 2025: How many did Lionel Messi get this year?

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have proven they still possess the skills and leadership necessary to excel, as demonstrated in the 2025 season. Their individual performances and leadership have driven their respective teams to notable achievements as the year draws to a close.

In recent events, Cristiano Ronaldo clinched another individual honor by being named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer 2025 awards. This accolade added to his year of achievements, having also enjoyed triumph with Portugal in the UEFA Nations League Finals.

While this year wasn’t replete with trophies for Ronaldo at the club level—concluding the last season without silverware with Al Nassr—his triumph with Portugal highlighted his enduring prowess in European competition.

Looking ahead, the coming year holds promise for Ronaldo. Al Nassr have exhibited excellent form so far this season, leading the Saudi Pro League standings and advancing to the next stage of the AFC Champions League.

How many awards did Lionel Messi get this year?

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, had a stellar year with Inter Miami, securing three prestigious individual awards: MLS MVP, MLS Cup MVP, and the MLS Golden Boot. These accolades underscore his continued influence and leadership in the soccer realm.

Such honors could serve as a catalyst for upcoming challenges, especially with Argentina preparing to defend their World Cup title in North America. Ronaldo, similarly, is poised to lead Portugal in their quest for their first World Cup trophy, bolstering their status as strong contenders for the 2026 tournament.

Throughout their illustrious careers, Messi has amassed more awards than Cristiano Ronaldo according to a report from Fabrizio Romano, encompassing both officially recognized and press honors.