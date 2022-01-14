Guinea-Bissau and Egypt face each other on Saturday at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Matchday 2 in the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Group Stage. Check out how to watch or live stream thie game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the US

Guinea-Bissau will come against Egypt at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2:00 PM (ET) in the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Group Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group D Matchday 2 soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their ninth overall meeting. No surprises here as Egypt are firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Guinea-Bissau have grabbed a triumph twice to this day, and an equal number of two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 16, 2019, when The Pharaohs snatched a 3-1 win in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time at the 2021 AFCON.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt: Storylines

Guinea-Bissau opened the tournament with a tie, having drawn 0-0 with Sudan in Matchday 1 on January 11. Meanwhile, Egypt have gone off to a disappointing start to the AFCON. They suffered a surprising 1-0 loss to Nigeria on the same day.

The Djurtus currently sit in third place in Group D with one point in one game. On the other hand, Carlos Queiroz's players are placed below them, on the bottom of the Group D table with no points won in one Africa Cup of Nations match so far.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 7, 1970, and it ended in a 4-1 win for the Egyptians at the 1970 African Cup of Nations. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the teams will grab the three points in Matchday 2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt in the U.S.

The 2021 AFCON Group D Matchday 2 game between Guinea-Bissau and Egypt, to be played on Saturday, at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Egypt. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites to claim their first victory in Group D, and thus, they have given them -280 odds. Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile, have a whopping +850 odds to upset The Pharaohs, while a tie would result in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Guinea-Bissau +850 Tie +300 Egypt -280

* Odds by FanDuel