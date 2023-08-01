Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated soccer this century. Even in their sunset years, these superstars continue to win titles and set milestones in the Guinness World Records.

We are talking about two of the most successful players of all time, and while people like to compare their legacies, the truth is that both have reasons to take pride in their respective résumés.

But the Argentine superstar seems to be enjoying a better ending to his career, having just won the World Cup and being on pace to win the Ballon d’Or for the eighth occasion. Besides, Messi now has more world records than Ronaldo.

Guinness World Records names Messi as the soccer player with most titles

Lionel Messi now boasts 41 Guinness World Records titles, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo has 40 to his name. The Inter Miami star achieved this feat during his team’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

With 3.4 billion views online, Leo’s second goal reportedly became the most-watched live event in American history. Messi also holds the world record for the most goals in a Champions League game (five), the most World Cup matches played (26), the most goals scored in a calendar year (86 in 2012) and the most World Cup Player of the Match awards (11).

Ronaldo is second on the list of soccer player with most world records, having reached his 40th title earlier this year for being the top-earning athlete on Earth. Robert Lewandowski (9), Kylian Mbappe (5), and Neymar (4) complete the top five, though they’re not even close to the top two on the ranking.