Soccer

Gundogan reveals the real reason behind his surprising move from FC Barcelona to Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan expresses the reason behind his surprising departure from FC Barcelona and his decision to return to Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona.
© Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesIlkay Gundogan of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona.

By Alexander Rosquez

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed the reasons behind his surprising decision to leave FC Barcelona and return to Manchester City. In a statement posted on social media, Gundogan said goodbye to the Catalan club and admitted that Barcelona’s situation was a determining factor in his departure.

Gundogan arrived at Barcelona from Manchester City in 2023 with the hope of facing a new challenge. However, last season was complicated for the Catalan club, both in terms of sports and finances.

Gundogan’s decision to leave Barcelona was not an easy one. The player acknowledged that he was eager to continue contributing to the Catalan club’s project, but the team’s financial difficulties forced him to make a tough decision.

Gundogan unveils the true motivation behind his departure from FC Barcelona

Through a statement on social media, Gundogan said goodbye to Barcelona and stated that he is leaving in a difficult situation. Despite giving everything to the team, Gundogan decided that his departure could help Barcelona alleviate their financial situation, as he points out.

Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy after the team’s victory after the team’s victory in the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Dear culers, after just one year it’s already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club in the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign. Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad. Nevertheless, it’s been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs – I always wanted to play at Barça, and I am very grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life. I wish you the best for the season and for the future. The fans deserve to get this big club back to the world’s best”. Gundogan said.

The return to Manchester City

Despite the sadness of leaving Barcelona, Gündoğan expressed his joy at returning to Manchester City. The German midfielder spent seven years at the English team, where he won multiple titles and became a fundamental part of Pep Guardiola’s project.

Gundogan expressed through the social media “X” his joy at returning to Manchester City: “I am back … and I hope we can continue where we‘ve stopped in Summer 2023. Thanks to everyone who made this comeback possible. My seven years in Manchester have been an exceptional period in my life – to have the opportunity to return here means so much. Come on City!

