Where to watch Benfica vs Estrela live in the USA: 2024/2025 Taca de Portugal

Benfica will receive Estrela for the fourth round of the 2024/2025 Taca de Portugal. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Angel Di Maria forward of SL Benfica celebrates after scoring
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoAngel Di Maria forward of SL Benfica celebrates after scoring

Benfica will face off against Estrela in a fourth round clash of the 2024/25 Taca de Portugal, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

[Watch Benfica vs Estrela online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Taca de Portugal‘s fourth round is underway, and Benfica remains one of the tournament’s top contenders after a solid 2-0 win over Pevidem in the previous round. However, the road ahead for As Aguias looks much tougher, as they now face Primeira Liga rival Estrela Amadora.

While Estrela currently sits near the bottom of the league standings, the Taca de Portugal represents their best shot at silverware this season, making this clash a challenging test for Benfica, even as the favorites.

When will the Benfica vs Estrela match be played?

Benfica will take on Estrela in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Saturday, November 23, with kickoff scheduled for 3:45 PM (ET).

Estrela Amadora’s Nani – IMAGO / PA Images

Estrela Amadora’s Nani – IMAGO / PA Images

Benfica vs Estrela: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Estrela in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Estrela live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: RTPi.

