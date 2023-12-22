According to Transfermarkt, both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were the world’s most valuable players for a while. But the site has recently revealed Jude Bellingham now joined the two stars atop its ranking.

In its latest update of market values in LaLiga, the Englishman’s price tag rose to €180 million, tying both the Manchester City striker and the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

While Mbappe has been stuck at this market value since December 2022, Haaland has been valued at €180m since June 2023. Bellingham made a lot of progress in the last few months, so it’s not a surprise to see him climb in the list.

Jude Bellingham’s fantastic form sees his stock rise

The reported €103 million Real Madrid forked out for Bellingham in the summer immediately looked like a bargain in the wake of the midfielder’s performances. At 20, the English international has immediately exceeded expectations by showing a surprising scoring capacity.

With 13 goals in 15 league matches, Bellingham is the unexpected top scorer not only of Los Blancos, but also of the entire LaLiga this season. The Birmingham product has also found the net four times in five UEFA Champions League group stage matches.

That is enough to explain why his stock went through the roof. Bellingham’s market value had increased from €120m to €150m in October, so he’s already €60m more expensive after leaving Germany.

In addition, Bellingham became the second player after Lionel Messi to reach this market value, as the former Barcelona star did it in 2018. Vinicius Junior was previously tied with the midfielder at €150m, but now is Jude who’s the lone most expensive Real Madrid player.