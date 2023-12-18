The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw took place on Monday, setting up some mouth-watering clashes. But before they started to talk about the matchups, fans wondered why Real Madrid were not eligible to be drawn against PSV.
The question arose when the Spanish giants appeared with a red square as the Dutch side’s ball was picked out of the pot, meaning this clash was not possible. Since they were not part of the same group nor belong to the same country, this impossibility took many by surprise.
However, UEFA was right. A PSV-Madrid tie would have left both Leipzig and Copenhagen in the draw, but neither of them were eligible against Bayern Munich, who were still in the pot of the group winners. While Leipzig are also from Germany, Bayern had already faced Copenhagen in the group stage.
Besides, Manchester City (also left in the draw) couldn’t be drawn against Leipzig either as they were group rivals. In all, a PSV-Real Madrid clash would have made the draw impossible to complete because it would have left a tie that was not possible according to the UCL draw rules (Bayern vs. Leipzig, Bayern vs. Copenhagen or Manchester City vs. Leipzig).
UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw
- Porto (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)
- Napoli (ITA) vs Barcelona (ESP)
- PSG (FRA) vs Real Sociedad (ESP)
- Inter Milan (ITA) vs Atletico de Madrid (ESP)
- PSV (NED) vs Dortmund (GER)
- Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern Munich (GER)
- Copenhagen (DEN) vs Manchester City (ENG)
- Leipzig (GER) vs Real Madrid (ESP)
When will the UEFA Champions League knockout stages start?
The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League knockout phase will get underway on February 13, 2024 with the beginning of the round of 16. The first leg matches will take place in the weeks of Feb. 13 and 20, whereas the rematches will be played in the weeks of March 5 and 12.
UCL round of 16 dates
First legs
- 13 February: Copenhagen vs Manchester City, Leipzig vs Real Madrid
- 14 February: PSG vs Real Sociedad, Lazio vs Bayern
- 20 February: Inter vs Atletico de Madrid, PSV vs Dortmund
- 21 February: Porto vs Arsenal, Napoli vs Barcelona
Second legs
- 5 March: Real Sociedad vs PSG, Bayern vs Lazio
- 6 March: Man City vs Copenhagen, Real Madrid vs Leipzig
- 12 March: Arsenal vs Porto, Barcelona vs Napoli
- 13 March: Atletico de Madrid vs Inter, Dortmund vs PSV
2023-24 Champions League knockout stages key dates
- Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024
- Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: 15 March 2024
- Quarterfinals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024
- Semifinals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024
- Final: 1 June 2023 (Wembley Stadium, London)